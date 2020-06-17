Linda Aycock, 68, of Baxley passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Community Hospice of Vidalia.
Ms. Aycock was born January 18, 1952 in Baxley and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring mother, daughter, and grandmother, and was a retired bookkeeper and guard at D.L. Lee.
Ms. Aycock was preceded in death by her father, Grady Brice Williams.
Survivors include her sons Christopher A. Aycock and Corey Dallas Aycock, and a mother Doris Janet Hutcheson, all of Baxley. A granddaughter, Anna Mae Ruth Reynolds, also survives.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Rodney Griffin, Chris Herrington, Robert Bush, Jeffery Bush, Glenn Gay, and Corey Aycock.
Musical selections were rendered by Lamar Leggett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
