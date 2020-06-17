County proposes close to $20 million budget

Wednesday, June 17. 2020
By Jamie Gardner

MEAG TAXATION COULD BEGIN THIS YEAR

The Appling County Board of Commissioners met for a budget work session/called meeting on Thursday, June 11 to review its FY2021 Budget. The county is projecting revenues of $19,912,930.00 and expenditures in the same amount.

Interim County Manager Hayden Rozier reported to the commission that collections for the county are running the same as in the past. He added that it appears revenues for counties across the state are faring better than state tax coffers.

At a prior budget work session, the commissioners had asked for clarification in several departmental budgets and Rozier presented those findings back to the commissioners.

Following the items presented by Rozier, Doug Harris asked how much the county spends total on health care for all employees. Rozier stated that he did not have the answer to that question at the meeting and told Harris he would need to file an open records request for the information.

Rozier announced that the commission’s next meeting would be July 14 and could be held at the Appling County Courthouse depending on advance voting for the runoff election.

This reporter asked the commission during the called meeting if the county would begin collecting tax funds from Municipal Electric Authority of GA (MEAG). MEAG owns 15 percent of Plant Edwin I. Hatch, and as part of an initial agreement...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
