By Mary Ann Ellis
The Appling County Sheriff’s Office and Baxley Police Department announced last week that a legally scheduled protest would be held at the Appling County Courthouse on Wednesday, June 10, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office and police department promised to be on hand to ensure everyone’s safety and orderly conduct. On Wednesday, a sizeable crowd of approximately 100 people stood on the courthouse lawn, chatting and chanting. Some held up signs with slogans like “Black Lives Matter” and “Love, not hate!” When the speakers started, the crowd fell silent to listen.
Briana Hayes spoke first, speaking of statues that cause painful memories and hurt people and of the people who’ve been murdered for their skin color. She mentioned George Floyd, Trevon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and many others and finished her talk by saying, “We choose love. Rage never changed anybody’s mind. Instead, be sure your brothers and sisters are...
Black Lives Matter protest held at county courthouse
