Two train accidents within a week

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, June 17. 2020
There have been two train accidents in Baxley over the last week. On Tuesday, June 10, emergency personnel were called to the scene of a train versus vehicle accident behind the Woody Folsom dealerships located on Highway 341 West. A Norfolk-Southern train collided with an automobile driven by Richard Lightsey, 70, of Baxley. Lightsey passed away as a result of injuries sustained from the accident. On Monday, June 15, emergency personnel were dispatched to another train accident near the area of Doris Street. It was reported to the newspaper that the driver...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
