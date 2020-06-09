LEGAL NOTICES FOR 6-10-2020

NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-21 on Saturday June 13, 2020 @ 10:00am at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley,
Unit # 36 contents belonging to Tanisha Caldwell. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 103 contents belonging to Barbara Moore. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 113 contents belonging to Easter Smith. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 123 contents belonging to Balissa Oliff. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 136 contents belonging to Octavia King. MISC ITEMS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
JESSE JAMES DUBBERLY FOR ADOPTION OF
A.M.W., DOB 04/16/2015,
a Minor Child.
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. SU-A-2020-2
TO: JOHN MICHAEL WATSON, Biological Father Named in Petition:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action, a Petition for Adoption and Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, was filed against you in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2020, and that by reason of an Order for Service by Publication entered by the Court on the 18th day of May, 2020, this involves you and any others claiming a parental interest in the above-named minor child born to S.L.S. on the above-described date.
The final hearing in this matter is set for August 19th, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Courthouse in Baxley, Appling County, Georgia.
You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Graham F. Floyd, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 132 West Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, an Answer to the Petition for Adoption/Petition for Termination of Parental Rights of Biological Father within thirty (30) days of the date of the order for service by publication.
WITNESS, the signature of the Hon. Robert W. Guy, Jr., Judge of Superior Courts, Superior Court of Appling County, Brunswick Judicial Circuit, this 18th day of May, 2020.
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUNETTE
ESTATE NO. 2020-54
All creditors of the Estate of Lunette Hall, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 4th day of June, 2020.
Donald Hall
Executor of the
Estate of Lunette Hall
79 Crowder Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Lamar A. Elder Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, GA 31539
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HENRy PERRY HUTCHESON
Deceased
ESTATE NO. 2020-50
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Douglas Keith Hutcheson has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Henry Perry Hutcheson, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 26, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF PATRICIA M. CRAVEN
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Patricia M. Craven, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 28th day of May, 2020.
E.H. Craven, Jr., Executor
2779 Bill Morris Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF PAMELA LEE LEWIS TO CHANGE NAME TO PAMELA LEE BOYETTE
CAFN: SUC2020000119
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that PAMELA LEE LEWIS, the undersigned, filed her petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 26th day of May, 2020, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from PAMELA LEE LEWIS to PAMELA LEE BOYETTE. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 26th day of May, 2020.
Pamela Lee Lewis
Petitioner
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioner
581 E. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-2636
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of TERRY LORENZA NESMITH, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Terry Lorenza Nesmith, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 2nd day of June, 2020.
Mary Ann Nesmith, Administrator
Estate of Terry Lorenza Nesmith
556 Ed Carter Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
JHS
a minor child
Civil Action File No. SUA2020-3
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR ADOPTION
To James Eric Spell father: On May 27, 2020, a Petition for the Adoption of the minor child was filed along with a Motion for Terminate of the Parental Rights of the father. A hearing on the Motion to Terminate the Parental Rights has been set for August 19, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Appling County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia.
You are hereby notified that pursuant to O.C.G.A. §19-8-12 that you will lose all rights to the minor child and you will not be entitled to receive further notice and you will not be allowed to object to the Petition for Adoption should you fail to appear at the hearing to show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated by the adoption.
GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.
Carla Roberts Powell
Georgia State Bar # 585835
Post Office Box 88
8 E. Franklin Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
Telephone: 912-375-3772
Facsimile: 912-375-3774
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of
LONNIE JULIAN GIBBS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Lonnie Julian Gibbs, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 2nd day of June, 2020
Lonnie Travis Gibbs, Administrator
Estate of Lonnie Julian Gibbs
2946 Asbury Church Road
, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
STATE OF GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
All creditors and debtors of the Estate of WILBERT FLOYD LYNCH deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of May, 2020.
COLE DEEN
Administrator
201 Owl Head Trail
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
J. ANDERSON RAMAY, JR.
The Ramay Law Firm
Attorney for the Estate of
WILBERT FLOYD LYNCH
P. O. Box 2245
28 South Williams Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 3l539
