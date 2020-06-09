With horror I read stories of people looking on as other people are beaten and even murdered. I watched the George Floyd video. Four times in a month, riders on Chicago’s transit system witnessed singularly brutal acts of violence: two murders, a rape and a slashing, each of them carried out in full view of horrified onlookers, who helped by taking pictures of the events.
“Thank goodness, we live in Small Town, USA,” we say. “Things like that don’t happen in this little town.”
Often, we turn away when we should speak up? It’s none of our business. Let someone else take care of it. The government ought to do something. Somebody ought to do something, but not us. We clamp our mouths shut lest we become victims ourselves.
Martin Niemoeller, a concentration camp survivor, wrote that “In Germany, the Nazis first came for the communists, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a communist. Then they came for the Jews, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Jew. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a trade unionist. Then they came for the Catholics, but I didn’t speak up because I was a Protestant. Then they came for me, and by that time...
Silence is consent!
