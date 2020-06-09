Endangered species (Part II)

Last week’s opinion introduced this series, as I wish to explore the difficult topic of race relations in America. Firstly, the purpose is to convey a sense of understanding, not evoke anger or incite adverse reactions. Without recognizing the existence of problems, it’s impossible to discover avenues for solutions. The biggest concern discovered lies in the fact many either don’t know a host of disparities exists or don’t know how to address the issue.
Realization that many simply don’t understand the nature of the situation and its origin mandates the necessity to start where the matter began. And even that’s a source of controversy among historians as most list late August of 1619 as the date confirming the first arrival of African slaves at Point Comfort on the James River. This was noted by Virginia colonist, John Wolfe, who’d documented the White Lion, an English privateer ship commanded by John Jope, anchored with “20 and odd” Africans aboard.
However, experts including Michael Guasco, professor at Davidson College and author of “Slaves and Englishmen: Human Bondage in the Early Modern Atlantic World,” indicated there were hundreds of thousands, free and enslaved. In fact, true historical data as reported by Ms. Crystal Ponti of the Associated Press reveals many of these individuals aided in the establishment and survival of colonies in the Americas and the New World. They also fought against European oppression and, in some instances, hindered the systematic spread of colonization.
History’s focus on the first thirteen colonies essentially ignores what had been occurring with nominal frequency in the broader Atlantic world for over 100 years prior to Christopher Columbus’ voyage to the New World. This grossly understates the real brutality of the on-going slave trade as the first to arrive in the colony of Virginia were actually taken from another slave ship which brought the group of Kimbundu-speaking captives from the kingdom of Ndongo, in present-day Angola. Slave traders had originally forced the estimated 350 Africans to march several hundred miles to the coast for the purpose of...
