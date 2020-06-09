William Thomas (Bill) Butler, 92 of Savannah, passed away peacefully at Azalealand Nursing Home on June 3, 2020.
Bill attended Savannah High School and was a graduate of Armstrong University. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict where he served in the United States Navy aboard the destroyer USS Murray. His career spanned from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bowater Paper Co. and Simons Eastern Engineering in Atlanta, where he retired after 30 years. After retiring, he returned to his childhood home in Savannah and enjoyed many wonderful years of happiness.
Bill loved gardening and sharing his harvest with friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking, collecting and volunteering. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and attended the Faithful Sunday School class. Bill was a man of integrity and honor. He was a good servant of the Lord and lived by example.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Benjamin Butler and Vera Poston Butler; sister Ann Elizabeth Butler; grandmother Annie Poston; special aunt and uncle Dewey and Anne Horne; brothers-in-law Carroll, Colon, Talmadge and Roy Herrington; and sister-in-law Carolyn Herrington.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years and the love of his life, Eula Mae Herrington Butler; son, Billy Butler (Jeanette) of Baxley; daughter, Debbie Barkley (Joe) of Dalton; five grandchildren, Reanna Willis (Robby), Matthew Butler (Jessi), Candice Summerall (Shawn), Andrew Barkley (Emma), and Patrick Barkley (Megan); 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Russell Herrington, Johnny Herrington (Virginia), and Bobby Herrington (Jackie), all from Baxley, and sisters-in-law, Janie Herrington of Savannah, and Georgia and Debbie Herrington of Baxley.
A private graveside service was held for family at Bonaventure Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
The family would like to thank the staff of Azalealand Nursing Home for the special, loving care given to Mr. Butler.
Remembrances may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 6412 Waters Ave. Savannah, GA 31406 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
WILLIAM THOMAS (BILL) BUTLER
