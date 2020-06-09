Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mrs. Cora Sue Stephens Sloan, 82, who passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. Mrs. Sloan was a native of Bacon County, living most of her life in Appling County, a retired seamstress and a member of Sand Hill Creek Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Benjamin Frank Stephens; two daughters, Rebecca “Becky” Altman and Karen Orvin; sister, Evelyn Hand and parents, Emory and Blanchie Medders.
Surviving are her husband, Mr. Eldon Sloan; son, Allen Stephens; four grandchildren, Tracy and husband James Deshazor Jr., Enga and husband Nik Bedgood, Loree Kay Stephens and Caroline Stephens; great grandson, Ethan Benjamin Orvin; two sisters, Miriam and husband James Harper and Mildred Campbell and Larry Rentz; several nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Miles Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Allen Carter officiating.
All attendees are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Active Pallbearers were Andy Orvin, Justin Orvin, Danny Orvin, Allen Johnson, Tim Hipps and Corey Bass.
Honorary Pallbearers were the members of Sand Hill Creek Church, Iris Jean Crapps and Kathy Akins.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cora Sue Stephens Sloan.
CORA SUE STEPHENS SLOAN
