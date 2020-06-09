Bonnie Ruth “MeMaw” Beecher, 85, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Community Hospice of Vidalia.
Ms. Beecher was born March 5, 1935 in Jeff Davis County to the late Harley Clifton “Tucker” Hall and the late Eva Mae Turner Hall. She was of the Baptist faith and a former childcare provider.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beecher was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Liana Sutton and Katie Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Quinn of Baxley, Janet Beecher of Orange Park, FL, Nancy Lewis, Lana Beecher and Lisa Beecher all of Baxley; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rina Beecher of Baxley; and a sister, Carolyn Hall Arnett of Winterpark, FL. Sixteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren also survive.
A graveside service was held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Carter Cemetery with the Bishop Randy Sellers officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Shaun Lewis, Joe Smith, Brett Morris, Derek Jones, Brody Jones, Ryan Quinn and Stuart Quinn.
Honorary Pallbearers were all caregivers and friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Bishop Randy Sellers.
Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, 904 Mt. Vernon Rd. Suite 2, Vidalia, Ga. 30474.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
