John Steve Barron was born March 9, 1955 on the tenth Wednesday of the New Year in Appling County, Baxley.
He was preceded in death by both parents and a son Steven Shaw. He departed this life on May 24, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
Steve leaves behind his loving and caring companion of over 35 years, Ms. Bobbie Freeman, daughters, Sonraya Shaw, Tangle (Paul) Williams, Carolyn (Kenny) Jones, Darlene James and Shawanna James, sons, Lewis Barron, Justin Shaw, Kenneth (Valarie) James and Johnny (Karla) James, sisters, Annie Marie Hayes, Valarie Jones and Beatrice (Larry) Griner, brothers, Gregory (Shana) Sellers and Patrick Sellers.
Steve was dearly loved by all who knew him, especially his siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial Service was held at 416 Peachtree Street on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with the Deacon Kenny Jones providing words of comfort.
Musical selections were rendered by Karla James.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
