The Appling County Sheriff’s Office and Baxley Police Department report there will be a legally scheduled protest to be held at the Appling County Courthouse on Wednesday, June 10, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office and police department are prepared and will be on hand to ensure everyone’s safety and orderly conduct.
Please note that between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 10, Tippins Street will be closed between U.S. 1 South and Dean Street. If your place of business is located on Tippins Street, you are asked to please park in the Annex parking lot facing Park Avenue.
There has been a flyer circulating on social media for a number of days that states there will be a Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest...
BLM protest planned for Wednesday
