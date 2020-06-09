By Mary Ann Ellis
On March 19, a locally popular restaurant, the Dairy Queen, closed its dining area and only operated its drive-thru window per Governor Kemps’ orders for Covid-19. They have served from 550 to 1000 cars every day and have kept the dining area closed for the safety and health of staff and customers. On Saturday, Freda Gruber, DQ owner, made the decision to close the restaurant indefinitely because her whole staff may have been exposed to the coronavirus. She had most of them tested on Saturday. All others are required to be tested. Freda is asymptomatic, but her husband, Roderick is in the hospital with the virus. Oddly not once did either of the Grubers run a fever before being tested.
“My husband and I both started feeling bad a few days ago and went to the doctor. We both tested positive,” Gruber said, “but I take hydroxychloroquine for Lupus, and I think it may have kept me from getting it. I have all kinds of...
COVID-19 closes DQ temporarily to ensure safety for all
