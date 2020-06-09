By Mary Ann Ellis
Rodney Maxwell is a sower of seeds, a harvester of crops, a feeder of people. It gives him pleasure to share what he and God grow on his land. He’s always shared with older people when he had a garden, but along with Becky Collins of the Extension Office, he found an even better way to help.
Rodney and Diane Maxwell live on a piece of land that’s been in his family since the 1800s. It’s about a 70-acre parcel that now belongs to his grandmother, Mrs. Allen Green. Originally, his Great Great Great Great Grandfather Mingo Sellers owned 495 acres in and around Baxley.
“I suspect that most of the black people around here are descended from that man,” Rodney laughed. “It’s a nice feeling to own a little piece of land and know that you can go off wherever you want to and always have a place to come back to, a place to call home. Owning a little piece of these United States of America is nice but having a little piece of Appling County is good too.”
Rodney was barbequing for the grandchildren when...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Providing the field for gleaning
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)