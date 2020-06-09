Providing the field for gleaning

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, June 9. 2020
Comments (0)
By Mary Ann Ellis

Rodney Maxwell is a sower of seeds, a harvester of crops, a feeder of people. It gives him pleasure to share what he and God grow on his land. He’s always shared with older people when he had a garden, but along with Becky Collins of the Extension Office, he found an even better way to help.

Rodney and Diane Maxwell live on a piece of land that’s been in his family since the 1800s. It’s about a 70-acre parcel that now belongs to his grandmother, Mrs. Allen Green. Originally, his Great Great Great Great Grandfather Mingo Sellers owned 495 acres in and around Baxley.
“I suspect that most of the black people around here are descended from that man,” Rodney laughed. “It’s a nice feeling to own a little piece of land and know that you can go off wherever you want to and always have a place to come back to, a place to call home. Owning a little piece of these United States of America is nice but having a little piece of Appling County is good too.”

Rodney was barbequing for the grandchildren when...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner