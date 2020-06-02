And just like that…

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, June 2. 2020
Isn’t amazing how short attention spans are these days? Just last week we were all focused on COVID-19 and its impact on society. A week later we have forgotten all about the pandemic and moved on to riots.

Please do not think for one moment that I am minimizing what happened to George Floyd. I believe those responsible for his death should be held accountable to the full extent of the law.

However, has anyone else considered that other forces are using this tragic situation to cause harm to this country? I absolutely believe there are...

