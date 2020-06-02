Alexander Williams was born to the late Theodore and Valencia Johnson on September 15, 1966.
Alexander passed to eternal life on May 22, 2020. Alexander loved God and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age. Alexander (Alex) was educated in Philadelphia Public School System and thereafter, joined Philadelphia Job Corp to receive his General Equivalence Diploma. Later in life, he decided to reside in Baxley, and soon after moved to Allenhurst, where he met his life partner of 12 years, Carolyn James.
Lovingly known as Rat, Alex held several jobs. In Philadelphia, PA, his main profession was cleaning fish in different markets throughout the city; and during his time in Allenhurst, he worked as a laborer for a construction company. All who worked alongside of him couldn’t get enough of his joyful humor.
Alex loved making people laugh. It was one of his greatest joys in life. If he got you laughing, for some reason you just couldn’t stop. He knew how to make the toughest of situation lighthearted and rather than let you frown, he’d joke and joke, until all you could do was engage in a few laughs.
Alex was preceded in death by his father, Theodore S. Johnson, mother, Valencia Williams Johnson, brother Stanley X. Johnson, grandfather and grandmother Archie and Mae Ola Bryant, uncle Donald Williams, and aunt Hilda Marie White. Alexander leaves behind, his loving three children, one daughter Cherry Holloman (Charlie), two sons Stanley Williams and Alexander Williams, and two grandsons Christien and Christofer. Nieces, Latoya White and Catherine Harris (Vincent), his baby Carolyn James and step-children, Shalonda, Latasha, Laketa, Latoya, Demetrice and granddaughter Taylin and grandson Messiah. He also leaves his aunt Hazel Frances Williams of Philadelphia, PA, uncle, Shelton Williams (Lula) of Jeffersonville and Aunt Mary Hairston, of Baxley, aunts Beverly Johnson and Sandra Butler and uncle Michael Johnson of Philadelphia, PA. Also a host of cousins, extended family and sorrowing friends who all loved him and will miss him dearly.
A viewing service was held at C. M. Brown Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Pastor Zackrus Walton officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by the congregation and Deaconess Patricia Carter.
Pallbearers were Family and Friends.
Professional services were entrusted to C. M. Brown Funeral Home.
