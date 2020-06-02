Dan O. Tanner, 73, of Odum passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Tanner was born September 15, 1946 in Douglas, to the late Baynard Tanner and the late Nancy Kathleen Kirkland Tanner. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jesup where he served as a Deacon. He was a retired Electrician at Jesup Rayonier and served in the Air National Guard.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tanner was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Claire Tanner.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Lynn Tanner of Odum; a son, Steven Tanner and his partner, James Elliott, Jr. of Smyrna; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Larry Varnadoe of Baxley and Sharon and Robert Brown of Yulee, Florida. Five nieces and four nephews also survive.
A private graveside service was held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Omega Cemetery with Dr. Felix Hanes and Dr. Mike Von Moss officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Richard Odum, David Douglas, Phil Douglas, Woody Folsom, Nathan Scarborough and Max Bookhardt.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jesup Rayonier, retired Maintenance Electricians and Rayonier Electric Shop Workers.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Jesup or Hospice of South Georgia.
Musical selections were rendered by Joe Pritchard, Jr.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
