James W. Stephens, Jr., 91 of Baxley died Friday, May 29, 2020. The Wayne County native, living in Appling County the past 28 years was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. He retired from Rayonier after 25 years of service. He was a member of Okefenokee Riding Club and Country Boy Plow Club. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Mildred Stephens, brothers, Joseph and Merle Stephens; Zelda Stephens, mother of his children.
Survivors are his wife of 28 years, Nadean Westberry Stephens of the Piney Grove Community; two daughters, Sandra (Tommy) Batten of Rincon and Genelda (Darrell) Denison of Odum; a son, Danny(Glenda) Stephens of Odum; two step-daughters, Deborah Lightsey of Baxley, Donna (Daniel) Douglas of Madison, Fla.; 5 grandchildren, Bronze (Sara) Denison, Nancy Hutcheson, Douglas (Michelle) Stephens, Thomas Batten and Pamela Newman; 5 step grandchildren, Brandon (Kimberly) Lightsey, Brooks Lightsey, Charlie (Tenesa) Lightsey, Shana (Jake) Tompkins and Drew(Erin) Douglas; 8 great grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Melba) Stephens and George Stephens, both of Odum.
Due to COVID-19 state mandate, graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Cemetery in Appling County with the Rev. Tim Horne and Rev. Calvin Anderson officiating. Active pallbearers were grandsons.
The family received friends one hour prior to services at the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 1944 Piney Grove Church Road, Bristol, Ga. 31518.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
JAMES W. STEPHENS
