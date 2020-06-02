Ronald Clanton Sims, 59, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 in Savannah. He was born on July 19, 1960 in Savannah, and then later moved to Baxley with his family in 1964. There he played basketball and ran track for Appling County High School, Class of 1979, and was an Eagle Scout with Troop 472. Ronnie is survived by his, wife Joanne Langford Sims; daughter Katie Sims; mother Nadine Sims; sisters, Shelia Sims and Yvonne Sellars (son, Devon); brother, Doug Sims (sons, Luke and Logan); step children, April Edgy Kelly (husband Ben; children, Paxton and Mary-Beth); Marcus Edgy (wife, Kelly; children, Hugh and Ella-Kate) along with aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends, near and far.
Ronnie had his own salon in Historic Downtown Brunswick, Georgia where he served the community as a beloved hairdresser and master barber. He had a passion for the outdoors, old dirt roads and long nights by the fire, underneath the stars. Ronnie will be remembered as the kindest, most giving person, who led by example and lived his life to the fullest. He was truly the salt of the earth.
Family, friends and all who have been touched by Ronnie were invited to his memorial service on June 2, at 6:00 p.m., at Oak Grove Island Marina at 141 Oak Grove Island Dr, Brunswick, GA 31523. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Troop 472 c/o Baxley FUMC, 217 S. Main Street, or Donate Life Georgia www.donatelifegeorgia.org/support-the-registry.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Sims.
RONALD CLANTON SIMS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)