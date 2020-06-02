DAVID EUGENE O’QUINN

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. David Eugene O’Quinn, 72, who passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County; a retired truck driver of twenty years with Trucks Inc. of Jackson and a member of The Seventh Day Adventist Church of Waycross.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Eugene and Thelma Burke O’Quinn and a brother, Teddy O’Quinn.

Surviving is his wife of forty three years, Debbie O’Quinn of Surrency; five children, Randy and Lisa O’Quinn of Surrency, Melisa and Kyle Hannigan of Cocoa Beach, FL, David Troy O’Quinn of Baxley, Brandon Johnson of Baxley and Charli O’Quinn and Max Sanders of Surrency; six grandchildren, Reese O’Quinn, Ashton O’Quinn, Preston O’Quinn, Kaylyn Scarborough, Harmony Johnson and Marleigh Sanders; two sisters, Sandra and Henry Padgett of Baxley and Tammy and Bob Overstreet of Collegedale, TN; two brothers, Charles and Shelia O’Quinn of Surrency and Ronnie and Renee O’Quinn of Odum; nieces and nephews and other family also survive.

A private family memorial service will be held Tuesday at the Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with the Pastor Glynn Marshall officiating.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. David Eugene O’Quinn.
