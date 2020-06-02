Julia Wade Harris, 81, of Alma passed away on May 25, 2020 at Twin Oaks Nursing Home after an extended illness. She was born in Bacon County on December 3, 1938 to Clayton Edward Wade and Sidney Jarrard Wade Williams. Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Calvin Turner and Bob Williams, son, Bobby Edward Williams, daughter, Sherry Ann Leggett, brother, Arnold Clayton Wade and a grandson, Wesley Dennison.
Mrs Julia was retired from the Bacon County MR Center and was a member of the Big Oaks Church of God.
Survivors include four children, Carroll Gene Turner and wife Diane of Gautier, MS., Danny Stephen Turner and wife Selina of Alma, Julia Karen Richardson and husband Terrell and Robin Lynn Crosby and husband Alvin of Baxley; three brothers, Donald Wade and wife Jo Ann, Ronald Wade and wife Martha of Alma, and Gerald Wade and wife Dian of Fourney, TX; two sisters, Beulah “Bo” Wade of Alma and Eula Chancey and husband Billy of Mershon; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Thursday, May 28, at 11:00 a.m., at Hopewell United Methodist Church 1759 Red Oak Rd Baxley, GA. 31513 with her son Danny Turner officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Mrs. Julia to Twin Oaks Nursing Home.
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
JULIA WADE HARRIS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)