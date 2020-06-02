Patrick H. “Pat” Brannen, 85, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia.
Mr. Brannen was born September 30, 1934 in Glennville to the late Elisha Brannen and the late Emma Jean Sands Brannen. He attended First Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Brannen was a farmer and was preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin Brannen, Eugene Brannen, and a sister, Jenelle Brannen Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Bernice W. Brannen of Baxley; daughter, Terri B. Gardiner of Clinton, MS; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Paris Brannen of Baxley, and Andy and Tammy Brannen of Blackshear; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Barbara Brannen of Monticello, AR. Ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
PATRICK H. “PAT” BRANNEN
