ABSENTEE BALLOTS CONTINUE TO RAISE CONCERN
By Mary Ann Ellis
When the forms went out this year inviting all citizens to vote via Absentee Ballots because of the rampant Coronavirus, Edward Leslie Burch received two invitations to apply for ballots: one to Edward Burch and one to Leslie Burch. Both had the same address. Somewhat confused, he took his case to The Baxley News-Banner office. He had no intention of using a second ballot but sent in both requests because he had some qualms about absentee voting and wanted to see if they would catch the error. They, being the Georgia Secretary of State Elections Division in Atlanta, did not. They sent out two ballots. Shonda Carter, Appling County Elections’ Supervisor, said that all absentee ballots were sent out of the state office this year because of the large numbers expected to vote absentee.
Leslie Burch, one of the candidates for chairman of the Appling County Commissioners, said, “I believe in one person one vote. I believe if at all possible, you should show up, show proof of who you are, show proof that you are a legal citizen of the United States of America, and therefore have the right to vote. I intend to discard these ballots and vote in person.”
Burch turned in both absentee ballots on Friday, May 29, and...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
One person, two ballots
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)