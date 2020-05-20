Appling County fatal fire under investigation

Shortly after 4:00 P.M. on the afternoon of May 19, the Appling County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire off of Bradley Road in Baxley, Georgia. When emergency personnel made their way inside the home, they discovered the body of an unidentified female and an unidentified minor.
“The unfortunate fire appears to have started in the master bedroom. The cause is still being investigated, but no foul play is suspected at this time,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The bodies of the deceased have been turned over to the Appling County Coroner’s Office and contact with the GBI has been made.”
Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Appling County Volunteer Fire Department, Appling County Sheriff’s Office, and the Appling County Coroner’s Office with this investigation.
Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 41 individuals in 2020.
