LEGAL NOTICES FOR 5-20-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Ray Johnson,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 20219-90
NOTICE
IN RE: Petition For Discharge of Personal Representative
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative, in this court on or before June 3, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
5/20
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of ROBERT SINCLAIR MCKINNON, deceased
Estate No. 2020-34
All creditors of the estate of Robert Sinclair McKinnon, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 3rd day of April, 2020.
Martha Sinclair McKinnon Atkins, Executor
Estate of Robert Sinclair McKinnon
11123 County Farm Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
APRIL 29; MAY 6, 13, & 20.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
Edward G. Boatright,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-42
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of Betty Boatright, for a year’s support from the estate of Edward G. Boatright, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse), having duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before May 29, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
5/6 – 5/27
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Clifton Dewayne Higgins,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-44
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Patrick Higgins has petitioned for Patrick Higgins to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Clifton Dewayne Higgins, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before June 5, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
PETITION OF DAGAN FISHER METTS
For the Adoption of Minor Child
Adoption No. SUA2020000001
TO: Patrick Arnold, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
You are hereby given notice as the biological father, of said child (DAGAN FISHER METTS) born to September 6th 2012. You are hereby advised that you shall lose all rights to said child and will neither receive further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you file an answer to this petition with the Clerk of this Court within 30 days of your receipt of this notice. In the event that an answer is not filed by you and notice is given as required by this Court, within 30 days of the last publication of this notice, you may not thereafter object to the adoption and you will not be entitled to receive notice of said adoption.
Witness, the Honorable Presiding, Judge of this Superior Court this 7th day of May, 2020.
Linda Yeomans-Deputy Clerk
Deputy Clerk
Appling County, Georgia
Prepared and submitted by:
Gregory Sasser
Attorney for Petitioner
State Bar No. 104927
118 West Bryan St.
Douglas, Georgia 31533
(912) 384-0266
(912) 384-0266 (fax)
sasserlawllc@gmail.com
5-13, 5-20, 5-27
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received for the CDBG No. 19p-x-001-2-6049, Sanitary Sewer System Improvements, Northwest Target Area, Beach Street Drainage Basin, in the Baxley City Hall, until 11:00 A.M. (Local Time), Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read.
The work under this Contract will consist generally of the following:
SECTION 1000 - SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
The cleaning and CCTV of ± 10,544 LF of existing 8” and 12” gravity sewer mains and the construction of 10,544 LF of Cured-in-Place pipe lining improvements and ± 278 VF of existing manhole rehabilitation.
All work on the Project must be completed within 180 consecutive calendar days of date of notice to proceed.
Bid shall be submitted on Bid Proposal Forms furnished for that purpose, in accordance with the Contract Documents and the Plans and Specifications which are on file and may be reviewed at the office of the Mayor and the office of Hofstadter and Associates, Inc., Consulting Engineers, 4571 Arkwright Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Copies of Bid Forms, Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained from Hofstadter and Associates, Inc., 4571 Arkwright Road, Macon, Georgia 31210, upon deposit of $200 per hard copy set and $150.00 per digital set (.pdf format). of plans and specifications. No refund will be made for returned documents.
No bid will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City of Baxley prior to the time set forth above, and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond, payable to the City of Baxley for 10 percent of the amount of the bid; to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid be accepted and the bidder fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required Payment Bond and Performance Bond and Insurance Certificates. Bids arriving after the designated time will be returned unopened.
No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the opening of bids. The City of Baxley, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to overlook and/or disregard informalities or irregularities in the proposals.
DATED: CITY OF BAXLEY
282 E. PARKER STREET
P.O. BOX 290
BAXLEY, GA 31515
TO ALL BIDDERS:
THE FOLLOWING ITEMS MUST BE ENCLOSED WITH EVERY BID SUBMITTED OR YOUR BID WILL BE REJECTED. PLEASE CHECK TO MAKE SURE THAT ALL EIGHT ITEMS ARE ENCLOSED AND FORMS ARE COMPLETED BEFORE SEALING ENVELOPE.
1. 10 % BID BOND OR CERTIFIED CHECK
2. WORK EXPERIENCE IN PROPOSAL SECTION
3. AFFIDAVIT NONCOLLUSION
4. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE NUMBER SHOWN (IF REQUIRED FOR THIS
PROJECT)
5. CERTIFICATION OF NONSEGREGATED FACILITIES
6. BIDDING CONTRACTOR DRUG FREE WORKPLACE CERTIFICATION
7. CONTRACTOR’S CERTIFICATION REGARDING DEBARMENT, ETC.
8. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY CLAUSE
NOTICE
“The Georgia Forestry Commission will be accepting bids for a timber sale located on the Moody Forest WMA in Appling County on May 27th, 2020; bids will be accepted until 11:00 am. Timber being sold is located on 615 acres and includes approximately 24,615 tons of pine. Contract period to remove forest products will be twelve months. For more information on the timber to be sold or the sale area, contact Mitch Buckner, Department of Natural Resources, at 404-987-1533. For information regarding the bid process or to receive a bid packet, contact Ben Hammond, Georgia Forestry Commission, at 706-612-3729.”
5/20
LEGAL NOTICES FOR 5-20-2020
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)