Instant feedback

If this world operated on poetic justice or Karma or whatever you choose to call the principle, we’d have instant appropriate payback for our sins. What a way to train mankind to behave! For example, if a bully stole another kid’s candy, it would immediately give him a world-class stomachache, one the offended child could enjoy seeing. He might not have his candy, but he’d have the satisfaction of revenge. If a student were copying someone else’s paper, the teacher would pull her Taser from her desk drawer and give him some instant feed back. If you shoved some one out of line and broke in front of him, you’d break a leg and fall on the floor right there at the scene of the crime. If you drove off without paying for your gas, the pump itself would run screaming after you. Hmmm. I seem to be a bit carried away here, but you get the idea.
Unfortunately, the world doesn’t work that way. Way back in the sixteenth century, Mr. William Shakespeare said, “A man can smile and smile and be a villain.” How very true. Consider, if you will, the used-car salesman. He’s suave, debonair, and always smiling with more teeth than Jimmy Carter. Listen as he tells you that he’s your best buddy and he’s going to sell you a car for less than he paid for it. And if that example doesn’t suffice, then consider the politicians. I don’t need to explain that one.
Four centuries after Shakespeare wrote on human nature, someone wrote a book about why bad things happen to good people. It’s a mystery to us. We want a just and instant God to swoop down and get our enemies - not us, mind you. No, emphatically - NOT US! When that young whippersnapper with strong healthy legs darts into the mall parking place I had my eye on, I want her to suffer immediately. When a person takes credit for my work, I want revenge and I want it right now.
And speaking of how the world operates, here are some other questions I sometimes ponder over...
