Charles A. White, 82, of Baxley passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mr. White was born March 28, 1938 in Jesup, Georgia to the late Tom Dorsey White and the late Okella Johnson White. He was the former owner of C & S Buick Pontiac GMC and was a member of First Assembly of God.

In addition to his parents, Mr. White was preceded in death by his brothers James White, Daryl White, Randy White and Tommy White.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sue White; sons & daughters-in-law, Mitch and Michelle White of Hazlehurst and Kevin and Kim White of Baxley; and sister, Hilda Cichon of St. Louis, Missouri. Twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private graveside service was held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Omega Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz and Rev. Joe Ferguson officiating. Music was by Mr. White’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Active Pallbearers were Jared White, David Beckworth, Lance White, Luke White, Jimmy White and Neal White.
