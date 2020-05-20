Carnell Paulk, also known as Rusty, was born in Baxley on June 16, 1947, to the late Melvin and Elmina Paulk. Carnell passed away on May 8, 2020.
At an early age he joined First Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he was a faithful lifelong member. He attended Ten Mile School in Baxley.
Carnell worked many years at Baxley Creosoting Company before co-owning Ten Mile Trucking Co. and a convenience store with his brother Nip. He was later employed with Rayonier Lumber until he retired in 2006.
Carnell’s hobbies were fixing cars and the enjoyment of watching NASCAR racing with his brothers. He also enjoyed cooking, which was evident every year at the Paulk/Tomberlin Family Reunions, where he commanded the grill. After fishing and swimming with his boys and many nieces and nephews in the Altamaha River, he would whip up a batch of his delicious Catfish Head Stew.
In 1969, he married Ms. Linda Allen of Baxley. He was a loving and devoted father of 11 children, Stephen “Stevie” Paulk, Melvin “Reese” (L’Vete) Paulk, Rickey Paulk, Gregory “Hymmie” Paulk, Kelvin “Dootley” (Megan) Paulk, Keith “Bettiewheat” Paulk, George (Carla) Paulk, James “Jamie” Paulk, Pricilla “Tootie” Paulk, Darris (Felica) Paulk and Michael (Laura) Harris. He co-raised his granddaughter Rickell “Monie” Paulk. He had 46 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Melvin (Nip), Lester, Milton, Alondia, Sandra (Bill), and Rozell. He leaves to cherish his memories five brothers and three sisters which include Robert (Betty), Queen, Lennis, Donnette, Pearlie (Joanne), Elaine (Darren) all of Baxley, Dale Paulk of Griffin and Mitchell (Floretta) of Ellabell.
He had a special place in his heart for a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services were held on May 13 at First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Anthony Chavers officiating.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
