Brantley Hoyt Moody, 99, of Baxley died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the home of his niece in Valdosta. He was born in Baxley on June 5, 1920 to the late Hubert and Gladys Rentz Moody. Mr. Moody was a member of the Spring Branch Church, a veteran of the United States Navy and a farmer. He was a hard worker who loved to fish and spend time at the river with his friends. He also loved spending time at Hunter’s Opry House. Mr. Moody attended Berry Primary School in Rome where his parents were employed and it was there, he met Martha Berry, Henry Ford and James Kellogg, those were some fond memories he had of his childhood.
He is survived by nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Gladys Moody and three sisters, Opal Altman, Carolyn Lidy and Wynelle Larnerd.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.
