SONJA MICHELLE MOBLEY

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, May 20. 2020
Comments (0)
Sonja “Minnie” Mobley was born on August 24, 1969 in Baxley to Ageless and the late Deaconess Pauline Mobley. She was a member of Rachael Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Kendall Bennamon.

On May 1, 2020, Minnie transitioned to her Heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Deaconess Pauline Mobley.

She leaves behind to cherish her life memories to her children, Seana “Tootsie” Roberts (Alonzo) of Valdosta, and PFC Jordan Sanders of Fort Sill, OK. Grandchild Myles Roberts of Valdosta. Siblings, Sabrina Zinnamon of Atlanta, Debra Mobley of Greenville, SC, and Shawn (Demarva) Mobley of Baxley. Aunts and uncles, Maxine Harrison, Linda Salem, Cynthia Alderman, Dorothy Ogden (Freddie), Jill Roberson, Larry Quarterman, Eddie Frank Mobley (Sarah), James William Mobley and Rodney Mobley, all of Baxley. Nieces and nephews, Jacob (Olga) Tew of Page, AZ, Lacina Jackson of Atlanta, Kandace Tew of Knoxville, TN, Rylee Mobley of Baxley, and Mila Tew of Page, AZ. She leaves fond memories with her numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside funeral service was held at Rachael Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Kendal Bennamon, presiding.

Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner