Sonja “Minnie” Mobley was born on August 24, 1969 in Baxley to Ageless and the late Deaconess Pauline Mobley. She was a member of Rachael Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Kendall Bennamon.
On May 1, 2020, Minnie transitioned to her Heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Deaconess Pauline Mobley.
She leaves behind to cherish her life memories to her children, Seana “Tootsie” Roberts (Alonzo) of Valdosta, and PFC Jordan Sanders of Fort Sill, OK. Grandchild Myles Roberts of Valdosta. Siblings, Sabrina Zinnamon of Atlanta, Debra Mobley of Greenville, SC, and Shawn (Demarva) Mobley of Baxley. Aunts and uncles, Maxine Harrison, Linda Salem, Cynthia Alderman, Dorothy Ogden (Freddie), Jill Roberson, Larry Quarterman, Eddie Frank Mobley (Sarah), James William Mobley and Rodney Mobley, all of Baxley. Nieces and nephews, Jacob (Olga) Tew of Page, AZ, Lacina Jackson of Atlanta, Kandace Tew of Knoxville, TN, Rylee Mobley of Baxley, and Mila Tew of Page, AZ. She leaves fond memories with her numerous other relatives and friends.
A graveside funeral service was held at Rachael Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Kendal Bennamon, presiding.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
SONJA MICHELLE MOBLEY
