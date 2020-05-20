Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service of Mr. Roger Raymond LaRoche, 86, who passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System. Mr. LaRoche was a native of Gardner, MA living most of his life in Hazlehurst. He was a former pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Baxley, retired from Hazlehurst Mills and was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Williams LaRoche; parents, Napoleon L. and Viano L. LaRoche; brothers, David, Bill and Bob LaRoche.
Surviving are five children, Bryan and wife Amanda LaRoche of Hazlehurst, Ronald and wife Shamane LaRoche of Baxley, Renee and husband Rick Grimsley of Vidalia, Yvonne LaRoche of Douglas and Michelle Nowling of Hazlehurst; eight grandchildren; three step grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brothers, Paul, Tom and Jim LaRoche of MA; two sisters, Nancy and husband Tom Kendall of Cave Junction, OR and Luann and husband Raymond Simula of Phillipston, MA, and a special friend, Barbara Bartholomew of Baxley.
Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Brown and the Reverend James Horton officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of Calvary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 214 West River Road Baxley, GA 31513.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Roger Raymond LaRoche.
ROGER RAYMOND LAROCHE
