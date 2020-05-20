ROGER RAYMOND LAROCHE

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, May 20. 2020
Comments (0)
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service of Mr. Roger Raymond LaRoche, 86, who passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System. Mr. LaRoche was a native of Gardner, MA living most of his life in Hazlehurst. He was a former pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Baxley, retired from Hazlehurst Mills and was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Williams LaRoche; parents, Napoleon L. and Viano L. LaRoche; brothers, David, Bill and Bob LaRoche.

Surviving are five children, Bryan and wife Amanda LaRoche of Hazlehurst, Ronald and wife Shamane LaRoche of Baxley, Renee and husband Rick Grimsley of Vidalia, Yvonne LaRoche of Douglas and Michelle Nowling of Hazlehurst; eight grandchildren; three step grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brothers, Paul, Tom and Jim LaRoche of MA; two sisters, Nancy and husband Tom Kendall of Cave Junction, OR and Luann and husband Raymond Simula of Phillipston, MA, and a special friend, Barbara Bartholomew of Baxley.
Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Brown and the Reverend James Horton officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of Calvary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 214 West River Road Baxley, GA 31513.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Roger Raymond LaRoche.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner