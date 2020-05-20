Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. Jerry Ambers Jarrell, 68, who passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Emory University Medical Center in Atlanta. Mr. Jarrell was born in Pavo, and called Appling County his home. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambers and Louise Jarrell.
Surviving are his daughter, Stephanie and husband Guy Cote; grandchildren, Sarah Cote and David and wife Sami Cote; sisters, Lynn Stipe and Teresa and husband Herb Hunter; nieces and nephews, Tracy and husband Tim Fields, Ann and husband Michael Knight, Bethany Stipe, Shaun and wife Kelly Hunter, Derick and wife Crystal Hunter and Chris Hunter; great nieces and nephews and cousins also survive.
Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Darrell Quinn officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of the Encouragers Sunday School Class, Emory Hospital medical staff. Dr. Bolch, Pam Baker, Mitchell and Darlene Kimberly, Bill and Nancy Stadford and all Huddle House friends and employees.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross at redcross.org, Blood Bank or a charity of choice.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Jerry Ambers Jarrell.
JERRY AMBERS JARRELL
