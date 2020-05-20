GEORGE EASON

George Eason, 67, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Mr. Eason was born January 15, 1953 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late William Paul Eason and the late Elizabeth Boynton Eason. He was a retired peer specialist with Pineland Mental Health and member of Christ Community Church. Mr. Eason was a Civil War Historian and Reenactor.  

Survivors include his wife, Martha Eason of Baxley; daughter, Amanda Lott of Rincon; son, Bryan Herrington of Baxley; sister JoAnn Bragg of Baxley; and brothers Ray Wilcoxon of Nashville, TN and Harvey Eason of Baxley. Three grandchildren, Daisy Lott, Gage Lott, and Alleigh Herrington and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
