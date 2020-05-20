By Mary Ann Ellis
On Thursday morning, May 14, an official Absentee Ballot arrived at the P.O. Box for The Baxley News-Banner with the rest of the morning mail. The Savannah address on the ballot is a long way from P.O. Box 410, Baxley, Georgia. Had the ballot fallen into the hands of some apathetic voter or even a non-voter, the Savannah voter and rightful owner of that ballot would have lost her voting rights in the June election. However, the editor and owner of The News-Banner is taking the proper steps to get the ballot to the right address.
No doubt exists that the use of absentee ballots is causing concern among voters, and such is the case in Appling County, as noted by the number of inquiries the newspaper has heard lately. Mrs. Burkett of the registrar’s office said that when an absentee ballot arrives in the mail, they put the voter’s...
Should we trust absentee voting?
