By Mary Ann Ellis
Chris Horton, new Appling County Road Director, moved to Baxley from Savannah in 1997. After serving in the military, he went to work for the Georgia Department of Transportation and worked in that capacity until he retired three years ago. After that he worked with Thomason and Hutton Consultants until he took this new position with the county. He’s been official for several weeks now and he come with much experience.
“There’s a lot of work to do here,” Horton said, “but we get it done because I have some really good people working with me out here. The public probably doesn’t even know all the things we do. They think we just scrape roads, and we do, but in addition to the regular daily jobs we have here, we also often work for the...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Horton is new Appling County Road Director
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)