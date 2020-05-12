LEGAL NOTICES FOR 5-13-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Lucious Calvin Rogers, SR., Deceased
ESTATE NO. 220-37
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Idell Rogers has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Lucious Calvin Rogers, SR., deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 15, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
By Diane Hallman, Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of ROBERT SINCLAIR MCKINNON, deceased
Estate No. 2020-34
All creditors of the estate of Robert Sinclair McKinnon, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 3rd day of April, 2020.
Martha Sinclair McKinnon Atkins, Executor
Estate of Robert Sinclair McKinnon
11123 County Farm Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
APRIL 29; MAY 6, 13, & 20.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
Edward G. Boatright,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-42
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of Betty Boatright, for a year’s support from the estate of Edward G. Boatright, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse), having duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before May 29, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
5/6 – 5/27
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Clifton Dewayne Higgins,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-44
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Patrick Higgins has petitioned for Patrick Higgins to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Clifton Dewayne Higgins, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before June 5, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
PETITION OF DAGAN FISHER METTS
For the Adoption of Minor Child
Adoption No. SUA2020000001
TO: Patrick Arnold, ADDRESS UNKNOWN
You are hereby given notice as the biological father, of said child (DAGAN FISHER METTS) born to September 6th 2012. You are hereby advised that you shall lose all rights to said child and will neither receive further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you file an answer to this petition with the Clerk of this Court within 30 days of your receipt of this notice. In the event that an answer is not filed by you and notice is given as required by this Court, within 30 days of the last publication of this notice, you may not thereafter object to the adoption and you will not be entitled to receive notice of said adoption.
Witness, the Honorable Presiding, Judge of this Superior Court this 7th day of May, 2020.
Linda Yeomans-Deputy Clerk
Deputy Clerk
Appling County, Georgia
Prepared and submitted by:
Gregory Sasser
Attorney for Petitioner
State Bar No. 104927
118 West Bryan St.
Douglas, Georgia 31533
(912) 384-0266
(912) 384-0266 (fax)
sasserlawllc@gmail.com
5-13, 5-20, 5-27
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
LOGIC AND ACCURACY TESTING PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the logic and accuracy testing and preparation of voting equipment to be used in the June 9, 2020, Primary Election will begin at 9: 00 AM on May 13, 2020 . Testing will continue from day to day until complete and members of the public are entitled to be present during testing. Said testing and preparation will be conducted at The Appling County Courthouse Annex, 69 Tippins St., Suite 205, Baxley, GA 31513.
Shonda Carter
Election Supervisor
Appling County
5/13/2020ch
LEGAL NOTICES FOR 5-13-2020
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)