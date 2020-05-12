By now, virtually everyone in the country has heard, seen video, debated, and formed an opinion regarding a tragic incident that occurred in Glynn County during February. Brunswick is “right down the road” from Baxley and has been a popular fishing and beach destination for many Appling County residents for decades. I wish the topic of this week’s opinion could be as convenient as a day trip to the beach or an early morning fishing expedition but it literally pains me to have little option except to “take it there.”
Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, a 25 year-old Glynn County resident, was out for a jog through a nearby neighborhood, Satilla Shores, on the afternoon of February 23 when two gentlemen, Mr. Greg McMichael, and his son, Mr. Travis McMichael, were recorded by a third man shooting him to death.
Remarkably, it took more than two months for anything to be done and the alleged gunmen to finally be arrested on May 7. After several weeks of protests and demands for justice, the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) finally took up the case. The extensive delay came partially because of the suspects’ connections to local law enforcement. Mr. Greg McMichael is a retired investigator from the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office and his son was employed at the office of the neighboring Ware County DA. It was for reasons of the assailants’ connections to law enforcement that two District Attorneys, Brunswick DA, Mrs. Jackie Johnson and Waycross DA, George Barnhill found it necessary to recuse themselves from the case.
Reportedly, the first account of details concerning the incident listed that the McMichaels had “observed...
Progression…regression…where are we headed?
