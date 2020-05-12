Alton Lee Thornton, 79, of Baxley passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.
Mr. Thornton was born September 19, 1940 to the late Evans Thornton and the late Odell Williams Thornton. He was a retired Road Grader for the Appling County Road Department.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thornton was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Thornton, brothers, Kenny Thornton, Ronnie Thornton and sisters, Mary Francis Thornton and Faye Thornton.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Mara Thornton of Baxley, Helen and Mark Hill, Brenda Thornton and Tonya and Dean Scott all of Brunswick; sister, Oline Thornton of Baxley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donnie and Randi Thornton, Frank and Hilda Thornton, Willie and Iris Thornton and Bobby and Darlene Thornton all of Baxley; mother-in-law, Carolette Schuman of Blackshear. Three grandchildren, Kinleigh Black, Luke Strickland, and John Strickland; three great-grandchildren; and his little buddy, Bucky also survive.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Thornton Cemetery with the Rev. Brad Park officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Dwight Beckworth, Rob Pinter, Luke Strickland, Mark Hill and Marlin Cauley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
