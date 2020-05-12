Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Emma Lee (King) Stone, 81, who passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Stone was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and was a homemaker and babysitter to many children in Appling County. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and attending church at Faith Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her parents, Mark Leon King and Emma Lou Barnes King, husband Jimmy Stone, and a daughter Chiquitta Baucom, sisters, Pearl Baxley, Annie Merle Medders, Flora Hutcheson, Claire Vickers and Willie Lee Pendarvis, and two brothers, J.W. King and Mark Leon King, Jr.
Surviving is one daughter, Vonda Stone (Chuck Hallman); five grandchildren, Zack Stone (Tara Yawn), Colby Baucom, Tyler Stone (Britny Overstreet), Randi Baucom (J.C. Knight), Cody Hallman, Brooke Hallman all of Baxley and eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye Griffin, Elaenor Strickland and Rhoda Roberson; brother, Tommy King; brother-in-law, Way Hutcheson; sisters-in-law, Ione Stone and Shelba Stone; eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services were held at Graham United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Darrell Weaver and the Reverend Gary Conger officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Jarrod Yawn, Johnny Baucom, Barry Sharpe, Ryan Horne, Michael Sharpe and Blake Kersey.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 2311 1st St E, Vidalia, GA 30474.
The family would like to thank Regency Southern Care Hospice staff for their service; and a very special thanks to Kim Willoughby and Joebina Garrett for all the care, love and support.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Emma Lee Stone.
