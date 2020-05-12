Daniel Sellers “Dan” Sharpe, Sr., age 82, of Baxley passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Sharpe was born March14, 1938 in Appling County to the late Lee Roy Sharpe and the late Bonnie Virginia Sellers Sharpe. He was a member of Altamaha Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Sharpe was a Contractor and Carpenter and built many homes in Appling County.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sharpe was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Dell Sharpe, brothers, David Sharpe, Toney Sharpe, Van Sharpe and Randy Sharpe.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Joy and John Branch and Jan Allen all of Baxley; sons and daughter-in-law, Danny Sharpe and Da’Neil and Suzanne Sharpe all of Baxley; sisters and brothers-in-law, June and Jimmy Sellers of Graham, Joan and Berry Crosby of Baxley and Lynn and Alan Opdyke of Monroe; special sisters-in-law, Pearl Sharpe of Hazlehurst and Karen Sharpe of Baxley. Six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren also survive.
A private graveside service was held at Altamaha Baptist Church Cemetery, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Hutcheson and Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Cody Smoak, Brandon Herndon, Seth Patterson, Brian Brannen, Jamie Sharpe and Carroll White.
Musical selections were rendered by John Branch, Keisha Peacock and Brandy Herrington.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
