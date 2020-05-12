ANITA M. TURNER

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, May 12. 2020
Anita M. Turner, 59, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System.
 
Mrs. Turner was born August 17, 1960 in Jeff Davis County. She was a member of Zion Church of God and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Hamilton and father and step mother, Bill and Lois McNeal.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Turner of Odum; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian Harold and Daffney Turner, Corey Michael and Heather Turner all of Baxley and Cale Matthew and Jodi Turner of Surrency; sister, Barbara Craven of Savannah; parents-in-law, Edsel and Pearl Turner of Surrency; niece, Allison Craven and nephew, Daniel Craven both of Savannah. Seven grandchildren also survive.
 
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Milikin Cemetery with the Rev. R. M. Warren officiating.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
