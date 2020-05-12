Anita M. Turner, 59, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Turner was born August 17, 1960 in Jeff Davis County. She was a member of Zion Church of God and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Hamilton and father and step mother, Bill and Lois McNeal.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Turner of Odum; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian Harold and Daffney Turner, Corey Michael and Heather Turner all of Baxley and Cale Matthew and Jodi Turner of Surrency; sister, Barbara Craven of Savannah; parents-in-law, Edsel and Pearl Turner of Surrency; niece, Allison Craven and nephew, Daniel Craven both of Savannah. Seven grandchildren also survive.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Milikin Cemetery with the Rev. R. M. Warren officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
ANITA M. TURNER
