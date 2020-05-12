Christopher Alexander Herrington, 41, passed away on April 23, 2020 for unknown causes resulting in a fatal single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash in Walker County, Alabama.
Chris was born on March 30, 1979 in Statesboro, and joined the Baxley/Appling County community when he was adopted at the age of six. Chris was a member of Christ Community Church of Appling County, as well as an active member of The Path Sunday School group.
Chris is survived by his wife of 15 years, Leah Herrington, and their daughter Alyssa Nicole Herrington, 14, of Baxley, and eldest daughter Victoria Reanna Herrington, 18, of Alma, along with an array of cousins, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Chris was a devoted Christian husband and father and known by many people in Appling County. Chris enjoyed life, outdoor hunting, fishing, ATV riding, motorcycles, and especially taking groups of teenagers tubing. He was loved by many and everyone has expressed how much they will miss seeing his smile and long-winded conversations in Walmart.
Chris was cremated by Wilson Brothers Funeral Home in Carbon Hill, AL and his remains were brought back to Appling County on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 where Christ Community Church honored Chris, Leah and Alyssa by hosting a drive–thru as the family returned home with his remains. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time. Please continue to pray for the family.
A memorial service will be held in his honor after COVID-19 has cleared. Details will be posted publicly for anyone that would like to join in celebrating his life. The family asks that if you have any appropriate photos or memories with Chris that you would like to share to be emailed to tworl4you@yahoo.com. If you would like to record a short video of a story involving Chris to be included in the service, please email that as well.
CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER HERRINGTON
