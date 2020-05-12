Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. George Oliver Griffin, 75, who passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at The Pavilion. Mr. Griffin was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a retired farmer, and Church of God by faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mattie Crapps Griffin; brothers-in-law, Raymond Lord and Robbie Sullivan.
Surviving are three sisters, Ann Lord of Baxley, Opal and husband Corbitt Carter of Jacksonville, FL and Meshelle Sullivan of Blackshear.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. George Oliver Griffin.
GEORGE OLIVER GRIFFIN
