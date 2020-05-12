Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death and memorial services for Mr. William Kyle Graham, 34, who passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Bacon County. Mr. Graham was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. He was a welder by trade and a member of the 2004 graduating class of Appling County High School. He was a member of the Baxley First United Methodist Church and an Eagle Scout: Boy Scouts of America troop number 472.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Elena Padgett and John and Nellie Faye Graham.
Mr. Graham is survived by his parents, John and Cathy Graham of Baxley, brothers Austin Graham of Savannah and Joffre Graham of Baxley. He is also survived by two aunts, Pam (Lu) Earl and Christy Padgett (Nan), and uncle, Cam Padgett. Also surviving are cousins, Jacinda Moody, Victoria Padgett, Chrystal Senters, Stephen Dukes, Lamar Graham and Tyler Padgett.
The family requests donations be made to the Boy Scouts of America, troop #472, c/o FUMC, Baxley, Georgia.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of William Kyle Graham.
