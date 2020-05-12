Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Mildred (Mixon) Collett, 87, who passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Q. Mixon and Lillian Marie Baxley Mixon, daughter, Cindy Kimbrell; two sisters, Sarah Bell Spikes and Mary Parrish, two brothers Levi Mixon and James Mixon.
Mrs. Collett is survived by her children, Jeanne Spell (Steve) of Baxley, Jim Collett (Lil) of Melbourne, FL, Jamie Collett of Baxley, and Connie Swope (Gene) of Glennville. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Friendship Congregational Christian Church
Cemetery with the Reverend James Lightsey officiating.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mildred Collett.
MILDRED (MIXON) COLLETT
