Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death and funeral services for Jimmy Chitty, 50, who passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence. Jimmy was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a welder. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Holton Carter.
Surviving is his wife Wendy Taylor, three daughters, Jessica Taylor, Brooke (Bill) Cannon, Jamie Chitty, and a son, Taylor (Brittany) Chitty all of Baxley; brothers, Adam (Missy) Chitty and Paul (Jessica) Carter, and sisters, Tammy (Neal) Turner and Amy (Lowell) Smith. Seven cherished grandchildren, Koy Cannon, Axel Chitty, Kye Cannon, Malachi Smith, Kaiser Smith, Margaret Cannon, Sylas Chitty and his father, Ellis Carter.
Private funeral services were held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Benji McReady officiating.
Interment followed in the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Josh Griffin, Derek Reynolds, David Carter, Matthew Suseihmel, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Knight and Trevor Padgett.
Honorary Pallbearers were all J.M. Forestry and Murray Company employees.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory, 85 Anthony Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Jimmy Chitty.
JIMMY CHITTY
