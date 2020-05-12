JIMMY CHITTY

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, May 12. 2020
Comments (0)
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death and funeral services for Jimmy Chitty, 50, who passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence. Jimmy was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a welder. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Holton Carter.

Surviving is his wife Wendy Taylor, three daughters, Jessica Taylor, Brooke (Bill) Cannon, Jamie Chitty, and a son, Taylor (Brittany) Chitty all of Baxley; brothers, Adam (Missy) Chitty and Paul (Jessica) Carter, and sisters, Tammy (Neal) Turner and Amy (Lowell) Smith. Seven cherished grandchildren, Koy Cannon, Axel Chitty, Kye Cannon, Malachi Smith, Kaiser Smith, Margaret Cannon, Sylas Chitty and his father, Ellis Carter.

Private funeral services were held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Benji McReady officiating.

Interment followed in the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Josh Griffin, Derek Reynolds, David Carter, Matthew Suseihmel, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Knight and Trevor Padgett.

Honorary Pallbearers were all J.M. Forestry and Murray Company employees.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory, 85 Anthony Street, Baxley, GA 31513.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Jimmy Chitty.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner