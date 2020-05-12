James Edward Carter, Sr., 91, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mr. Carter was born January 3, 1929 in Appling County to the late Edward Carter and the late Elvie Griffin Carter. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Hazlehurst Mills and was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Gurley Carter.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Pam and David Dukes of Baxley; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Sue Carter of Baxley; sister, Evelyn Bullard of Baxley. Grandchildren, Allen Dukes, Shonda (Josh) Miller, Regina Dukes, Edward (Felicia) Carter and Ben Carter and great grandchildren, Cady Miller, Ethan Carter, Zoey Carter and his little buddy, Blackie.
A private graveside service was held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Justin McLellan and Rev. John Daughtry officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JAMES EDWARD CARTER, SR.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)