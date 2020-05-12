JAMES EDWARD CARTER, SR.

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, May 12. 2020
Comments (0)
James Edward Carter, Sr., 91, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.

Mr. Carter was born January 3, 1929 in Appling County to the late Edward Carter and the late Elvie Griffin Carter.  He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Hazlehurst Mills and was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Gurley Carter.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Pam and David Dukes of Baxley; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Sue Carter of Baxley; sister, Evelyn Bullard of Baxley. Grandchildren, Allen Dukes, Shonda (Josh) Miller, Regina Dukes, Edward (Felicia) Carter and Ben Carter and great grandchildren, Cady Miller, Ethan Carter, Zoey Carter and his little buddy, Blackie.

A private graveside service was held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Justin McLellan and Rev. John Daughtry officiating.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner