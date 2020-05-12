James Russell “Sammy” Aspinwall, 81, of Baxley passed away, in Sammy’s words, “of old age” on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Aspinwall was born June 15, 1938 in Patterson to the late Oscar Aspinwall and the late Evie Winn Aspinwall. He was a retired machinist having retired from Anheuser Busch and Seaborn Railroad.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shirley Miller Aspinwall of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Pete Wright of Baxley; sons and daughter-in-law, James Wayne Aspinwall and Donald Ray and Sherry Aspinwall all of Callahan, FL; sister, Jane Brown of Orange Park, FL; and brother, Gene Aspinwall of Jacksonville, FL. Eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
