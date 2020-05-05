LEGALS FOR 5-6-2020

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Lucious Calvin Rogers, SR., Deceased
ESTATE NO. 220-37
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
To whom it may concern: Idell Rogers has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Lucious Calvin Rogers, SR., deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 15, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
By Diane Hallman, Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of ROBERT SINCLAIR MCKINNON, deceased
Estate No. 2020-34
All creditors of the estate of Robert Sinclair McKinnon, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 3rd day of April, 2020.
Martha Sinclair McKinnon Atkins, Executor
Estate of Robert Sinclair McKinnon
11123 County Farm Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
APRIL 29; MAY 6, 13, & 20.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received for the CDBG No. 19p-x-001-2-6049, Sanitary Sewer System Improvements, Northwest Target Area, Beach Street Drainage Basin, in the Baxley City Hall, until 11:00 A.M. (Local Time), Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read.
The work under this Contract will consist generally of the following:
SECTION 1000 - SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
The cleaning and CCTV of ± 10,544 LF of existing 8” and 12” gravity sewer mains and the construction of 10,544 LF of Cured-in-Place pipe lining improvements and ± 278 VF of existing manhole rehabilitation.
All work on the Project must be completed within 180 consecutive calendar days of date of notice to proceed.
Bid shall be submitted on Bid Proposal Forms furnished for that purpose, in accordance with the Contract Documents and the Plans and Specifications which are on file and may be reviewed at the office of the Mayor and the office of Hofstadter and Associates, Inc., Consulting Engineers, 4571 Arkwright Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Copies of Bid Forms, Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained from Hofstadter and Associates, Inc., 4571 Arkwright Road, Macon, Georgia 31210, upon deposit of $200 per hard copy set and $150.00 per digital set (.pdf format). of plans and specifications. No refund will be made for returned documents.
No bid will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City of Baxley prior to the time set forth above, and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond, payable to the City of Baxley for 10 percent of the amount of the bid; to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid be accepted and the bidder fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required Payment Bond and Performance Bond and Insurance Certificates. Bids arriving after the designated time will be returned unopened.
No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the opening of bids. The City of Baxley, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to overlook and/or disregard informalities or irregularities in the proposals.
DATED: CITY OF BAXLEY
282 E. PARKER STREET
P.O. BOX 290
BAXLEY, GA 31515
TO ALL BIDDERS:
THE FOLLOWING ITEMS MUST BE ENCLOSED WITH EVERY BID SUBMITTED OR YOUR BID WILL BE REJECTED. PLEASE CHECK TO MAKE SURE THAT ALL EIGHT ITEMS ARE ENCLOSED AND FORMS ARE COMPLETED BEFORE SEALING ENVELOPE.
1. 10 % BID BOND OR CERTIFIED CHECK
2. WORK EXPERIENCE IN PROPOSAL SECTION
3. AFFIDAVIT NONCOLLUSION
4. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE NUMBER SHOWN (IF REQUIRED FOR THIS
PROJECT)
5. CERTIFICATION OF NONSEGREGATED FACILITIES
6. BIDDING CONTRACTOR DRUG FREE WORKPLACE CERTIFICATION
7. CONTRACTOR’S CERTIFICATION REGARDING DEBARMENT, ETC.
8. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY CLAUSE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
Edward G. Boatright,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-42
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of Betty Boatright, for a year’s support from the estate of Edward G. Boatright, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse), having duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before May 29, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN, Judge
Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
5/6 – 5/27
