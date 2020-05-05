Mama on my mind

As Mother’s Day approaches, I find myself thinking back to my own mother and the life we shared. She was the hardest working woman I’ve ever known. She had one speed and that was full tilt, unless she was rocking a baby, and she could calm a crying baby like few other people I’ve known. Her talents were many, her temper fiery but quick to pass, and her generosity unmeasurable. Yet, like everyone else, she had a few faults.
Mama ran a tight ship and that included putting meals on the table on schedule; she served breakfast at 6:30 sharp. If we missed it, too bad. The kitchen was closed until she served the next meal. Noon meant dinner, and supper came at 6:00 p.m. She never served lunch in her lifetime. It was nonexistent. She changed her schedule only if someone were drastically sick. Her other meals were varied, but breakfast always meant grits and eggs, maybe biscuits, sometimes sausage or bacon. She cooked everything from scratch except cakes. On those rare occasions that she baked a cake, she had Betty Crocker in the kitchen right beside her, taking a turn with the wooden spoon and the glass mixing bowl.
My kitchen resembles my mother’s very little, except for the necessities of stove, sink, and refrigerator. Even those differ. My oven is self-cleaning. My refrigerator not only has an icemaker; it dispenses water and ice through the door. My double sink is wonderful compared to Mama’s single one. There’s a microwave on the counter and a dishwasher at my elbow. In Mama’s kitchen, I was the dishwasher. (Have I mentioned how much I love my dishwasher?)
Mama was rigidly traditional, and when I married, she expected me to follow her rules. I tried. When my boys started to school, I got up extra early and cooked the same breakfast the boys ate when they spent the night with her - bacon, eggs, grits, and toast. They nibbled, then left most of the food on the table to be served to the dog later.
After a week or two, Calvin asked, “Mama, can we just have cereal for breakfast like all my friends do?”
I thought about it a good three seconds before agreeing. I was tired of cooking for the dog. He was getting far...
